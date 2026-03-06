Washington: The United States signalled that its military campaign against Iran will expand in the coming phase of Operation Epic Fury, with American and Israeli forces preparing to intensify strikes aimed at dismantling Tehran’s military and missile infrastructure.

Speaking at US Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the operation had already inflicted significant damage on Iran’s military capabilities.

He praised CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper and the more than 50,000 American service members involved in the mission.

“In just days of Operation Epic Fury, you and your team have delivered nothing short of devastating precise strikes, taking out the better part of Iran's navy, making it combat ineffective, neutralising missile sites and launchers, and establishing total dominance over the skies we fly over and seas we fly over,” Hegseth said.

“We are built for this fight, and we are in it to win it,” Hegseth told reporters at a news conference at the CENTCOM headquarters in Tampa.

Cooper said the campaign had entered its sixth day and was steadily degrading Iran’s military capacity.

“We are now starting our sixth day of a historic mission to eliminate Iran's ability to threaten Americans,” he said.

According to Cooper, US air power has carried out extensive strikes deep inside Iranian territory.

“In just the last 72 hours, America's bomber force has struck nearly 200 targets deep inside of Iran, including around Tehran,” he said.

He added that US stealth bombers had targeted hardened missile facilities.

“In just the last hour, US B-2 bombers dropped dozens of 2,000-pound penetrator bombs targeting deeply buried ballistic missile launchers.”

American forces also struck Iranian military infrastructure linked to space and missile operations.

“Notably, we have also struck Iran's equivalent of Space Command, which degrades their ability to threaten Americans,” Cooper said.

US officials said the strikes had sharply reduced Iranian missile and drone activity.

“Ballistic missile attacks have decreased by 90 percent since day one. Drone attacks have decreased by 83 percent since day one,” Cooper said.

Naval operations have also intensified during the campaign.

“You may have heard the president say… that we have sunk or destroyed 24 ships. That was true at the moment — we're now up over 30 ships,” Cooper said.

“In just the last few hours, we hit an Iranian drone carrier ship, roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier. And as we speak, it's on fire.”

The operation is now shifting toward dismantling Iran’s missile production capability.

“The president gave us another task, to raise or level Iran's ballistic missile industrial base. So we're not just hitting what they have, we're destroying their ability to rebuild,” Cooper said.

Hegseth said the United States had sufficient resources to sustain the campaign and expand its military presence in the region.

“Our stockpiles of defensive and offensive weapons allow us to sustain this campaign as long as we need to,” he said.

He added that American and Israeli forces would continue operating together to intensify pressure on Iran.

“We are fighting to win through combined US and Israeli combat power,” Cooper said.

Hegseth also dismissed reports circulating online that an American fighter jet had been shot down.

“As CENTCOM pointed out, those reports of an F-15 being shot down are false,” he said.

“These are lies; the lies will continue; CENTCOM will continue to debunk those lies.”

The defence secretary said the United States would determine the pace and duration of the campaign.

“Our capabilities are overwhelming and gathering still… which means our timeline is ours and ours alone to control,” Hegseth said.

The Pentagon said the operation had drawn increasing support from countries across the region.

“This is now the 12th country that Iran has attacked… those 12 countries are none too happy, and I look forward to working with all the partners who are willing to join us in this,” Cooper said.

The United States launched Operation Epic Fury on February 28, following escalating tensions with Iran and attacks on American forces and allies in the region. The conflict has rapidly evolved into a broader military confrontation involving US and allied forces operating across the Middle East.

Iran’s nuclear programme and ballistic missile development have long been a source of international concern. Washington has repeatedly warned that it will not allow Tehran to obtain nuclear weapons capability, while Iran maintains its nuclear activities are intended for civilian purposes.