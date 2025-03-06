Islamabad: Pakistan, along with Afghanistan, is likely to feature on top of the list of countries that are expected to face new travel restrictions - including a complete ban on citizens of these countries from entering the United States - in the new travel ban plan being prepared by the Donald Trump administration.

Sources in the Pakistani establishment told IANS on Thursday that the vetting and scrutiny process for both countries may reveal multiple deficiencies which may lead to a complete travel ban, putting at risk innumerable Pakistanis and Afghans who wish to seek refuge or relocation in the US through immigration.

"Afghanistan will be included in the list of recommended countries for a complete travel ban. Pakistan's name would also be recommended for inclusion in the list," said one reliable source who revealed that the new travel restrictions could be implemented within the next 10 days.

Urging those Pakistanis who have valid US visas to travel as soon as possible before the travel ban gets announced, the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that Washington's fresh move could have a direct impact on tens of thousands of Afghans who were previously cleared for resettlement in the US after being granted Special Immigrant Visas.

"The resettlement of these Afghans is a compensation and commitment made to them during the Biden administration for working with the US during the 20-year war in Afghanistan," he said.

At least 200,000 Afghans are awaiting their resettlement in the US after the Afghan Taliban came to power in August 2021.

At least 20,000 Afghans having the Special Immigrant Visa to US are stranded in Pakistan and face deportation to Afghanistan after US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day freeze on refugee admissions and foreign aid that funds their flights on January 20.

Trump's executive order called for implementing new rules of intensive scrutiny and vetting of foreigners seeking entry in the United States and detecting national security threats.

(IANS)