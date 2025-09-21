New Hampshire: A shooting at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, left one person dead and several others injured on Saturday, local media reported, citing officials.

The country club, located near the Massachusetts border, was hosting events at the time of the attack.

New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley confirmed during a late-night press conference that some victims suffered gunshot wounds, while others sustained injuries amid the chaos. However, officials did not specify the exact number of those injured, according to CNN.

No arrests have been made so far, but one person of interest has been detained, Hinckley said.

Police revealed that surveillance video captured the suspected shooter, leading authorities to revise their initial statement that two suspects were involved.

The New Hampshire State Police announced on X that they are assisting with the investigation. Nashua police have designated the Sheraton Nashua hotel, located just over a mile from the country club, as a unification site for affected families.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid the Sky Meadow area until further notice.

Lawmakers expressed concern over the incident, extending their prayers to victims and families.

"Billy and I are praying for those injured," wrote Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, adding, "There is no place in our state for this type of senseless violence."

Rep. Maggie Goodlander also offered her condolences and said, "My heart is with the victims, their families, and the entire Nashua community as we await more information."

Similarly, Sen. Maggie Hassan also issued a statement saying, "Heart goes out to the families of those impacted," while adding that she was "grateful for the work of the law enforcement officers and first responders at the scene."

According to its website, Sky Meadow Country Club is a private facility that offers a golf course and serves as a venue for weddings and other large gatherings. Officials confirmed that a wedding was being held at the time of the shooting.

Nashua, situated just 45 minutes from Boston, has been left shaken as authorities continue their investigation into the deadly violence at the popular venue. (IANS)