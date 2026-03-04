Islamabad: The United States has ordered non-emergency government employees and family members of staff at its consulates in Lahore and Karachi to leave Pakistan, citing safety concerns, according to an official statement.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the US Embassy in Pakistan said the US State Department had directed the departure of non-essential personnel and their families from the two missions. It added that there has been no change in the status of the US Embassy in Islamabad.

The decision comes amid escalating protests across Pakistan following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli strike, which has triggered widespread demonstrations in several cities.

According to reports, at least 23 people have been killed in Pakistan as protests erupted after the killing of Khamenei.

Amid the unrest, the US Embassy in Islamabad and its consulates in Lahore and Karachi announced on Tuesday that visa appointments have been cancelled until March 6.

In a statement posted on X, the US Embassy in Islamabad said: “Due to the current security situation, the US Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi have cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6.”

The US Consulate General in Peshawar also temporarily halted operations from Monday due to security concerns and protests near diplomatic premises, Pakistan’s leading daily The Express Tribune reported.

All visa and American Citizen Services appointments at the US Embassy in Islamabad and the consulates in Karachi and Lahore scheduled for March 2 were cancelled after demonstrators gathered near the diplomatic facilities.

A US security alert issued on March 1 warned of ongoing demonstrations near the Lahore and Karachi consulates, as well as possible protests outside the Islamabad embassy and the Peshawar consulate.

US personnel were instructed to restrict their movements, while American citizens in Pakistan were advised to remain vigilant, avoid large gatherings, follow local news and ensure their Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) registration is up to date.

In Karachi, demonstrators gathered outside the consulate, where witnesses reported gunfire in the area.

In Lahore, hundreds of protesters assembled outside the consulate, with clashes reported after police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

In Islamabad, protesters attempted to march towards the embassy despite roadblocks and heavy security deployment.

Authorities in Punjab and Islamabad imposed Section 144, banning public gatherings and rallies, while several major roads in Karachi remained closed for the third consecutive day due to security concerns.

The US Embassy said operations would resume once the situation stabilises and urged American citizens in Pakistan to exercise caution.