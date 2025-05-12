New Delhi: Highlighting the role of the United States in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump claimed his administration helped prevent a potential nuclear conflict that could have resulted in millions of deaths.

Speaking at a White House briefing, President Trump said, “We stopped a nuclear conflict. It could have been a nuclear war, and millions of people could have been killed.”

He further added, “On Saturday, my administration helped broker an immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan, ending a dangerous conflict between two nations with a lot of nuclear weapons. Things were getting hot and heavy, and it didn’t seem like it was going to stop.”

Trump added, “We helped both countries a lot with trade. I said, ‘Let’s stop the conflict — if you stop, we’ll continue to trade; if you don’t, there won’t be any trade.’ People hadn’t used trade as leverage before — I did. Suddenly, both countries said, ‘We can stop,’ and they did, for a lot of reasons.”

He stated, “We’re negotiating with India right now. We’re going to be soon negotiated with Pakistan.”