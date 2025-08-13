Athens: Greece is battling dozens of wildfires across the country, forcing mass evacuations and damaging homes, farmland, and industrial facilities as extreme winds and heat hamper firefighting efforts.

82 wildfires in the past 24 hours, with 23 still active by nightfall Tuesday. Gale-force winds of up to nine on the Beaufort scale fanned the flames, prompting the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection to mobilise firefighters, forest rangers, aircraft, and volunteers nationwide, reports Xinhua, quoting Greek official news agency AMNA.

In the western region of Achaia, a major blaze near the industrial zone of Patras triggered repeated emergency alerts and the evacuation of more than 20 settlements.

State television ERT said industrial facilities, homes, and farmland were damaged, and at least three people were treated for burns or respiratory problems. Heavy smoke put the nearby Agios Stefanos prison on high alert, while three Coast Guard vessels and private boats stood by for sea rescues, and traffic on key highways was suspended.

On the eastern Aegean island of Chios, flames swept through forest and farmland, reaching villages in the Volissos area. ERT reported that six villages and three settlements, including a camp for people with disabilities, were evacuated. Dozens of people were rescued from beaches by Coast Guard units and private boats. Houses and an olive oil mill were destroyed.

On Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea, three active fire fronts stretching over 15 km forced the evacuation of the villages of Agalas and Keri, along with tourist facilities. Several homes, farm buildings, and livestock were lost, while helicopters struggled to operate due to wind and terrain.

Wildfires in Vonitsa, in western Greece, and the Preveza region also damaged agricultural areas, olive groves, stables, and warehouses.

Greece has faced severe heat and drought in recent weeks. These conditions that combined with strong winds, have fueled the rapid spread of wildfires. (IANS)