Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his readiness to end the 'hot phase' of the conflict with Russia in exchange for Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).



"If we want to stop the hot phase of the war, we need to put the territory of Ukraine that is under our control under the NATO umbrella. We need to do it fast," Zelensky was cited as saying by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Xinhua news agency reported.

Later, Ukraine could get back the territories, which are now controlled by Russia, in a diplomatic way, Zelensky said.

He noted that NATO invitation should recognise Ukraine's internationally recognised borders.

Zelensky stressed that a ceasefire is necessary to guarantee that Russia 'does not return' to seize more Ukrainian territory.

(IANS)