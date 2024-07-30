Bhubaneswar: Amid rising unemployment in Odisha, nearly 10 lakh youth have been registered in the State Employment Exchange in last 4 years.

The Labour and Employee's State Insurance Minister Ganesh Ram SingKhuntia told the House in his reply to Congress MLA Pabitra Saunta today.

Informing the House, the Minister stated that total 9,90,696 people have been registered with different employment exchange offices in Odisha between 2020 and 2024, out of which only 1176 have been given placements.

Hence, 9,45,298 youth are still unemployed in the state.

As per the data, the number of placements from 2020 till May 31, 2024 was only 1176, of which 287 were women and 889 were men.

The data revealed that 45,398 youth have been employed in the state between April 1, 2002 and May 31, 2024.

The state government has provided licence to 476 contractors under the Inter State Migrant Workmen (RE&CS) Act, 1979, for employment of 36,344 migrant workers in 2024. The migrant workers working outside the country are enrolled under the Center's Immigration Act, 1983, the Minister stated in a written reply.

This apart, 42,51,505 construction workers and 3,75,950 unorganised workers have been registered under the Odisha Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and Odisha Unorganized Workers' Social Security Board respectively by June 30, 2024.