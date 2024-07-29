Bhubaneswar: Nearly 2.60 lakh people have been sterilised in last three years in Odisha, of which the number of male sterilisation significantly increased as compared to female persons.

This was revealed from data presented by the Health & Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling in response to a question asked by Rajanagar MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo in the Assembly today.

As per the data, total 2,59,822 people have undergone sterilisation, the permanent method of population control, in Odisha so far since 2021-22 FY.

While 2,55,470 women have been sterilised, the number of male sterilisation stood at 4,352 during the years.

According to data, the male sterilisation has increased significantly as compared to women sterilisation. While 991 male persons were sterilised during 2021-22, the number increased to 1569 in 2022-23 and 1792 in 2023-24.

On the other hand, the female sterilisation marginally declined in 2023-24 as compared to the year 2021-22. While 82,152 female persons were sterilised in 2021-22 FY, the number slightly increased to 92,915 in 2022-23. However, the number dropped to 80,403 in 2023-24.

Replying to the BJD MLA's written query over government's measure for encouraging people for birth control, the Minister stated that emphasis has been given to the family planning operation in the state. To spread awareness about increasing population and to promote the sterlisation methods, the state is observing World Population Day on July 11 every year.

To promote the family planning operation, the state government is providing incentives upto Rs 2200 to the beneficiaries. While Rs 2000 is being given for male sterilisation, the government is providing Rs 1400 for female sterilisation. The beneficiaries are getting Rs 2200 for post-delivery sterilisation, Mahaling said.