Bhubaneswar: In a moment of pride for Odisha and the entire nation, Dhriti Moksha Panigrahi, a 13-year-old climate and peace advocate from Parlekhemundi in Gajapati district, has been officially appointed as a member of the United Nations Youth Group on Nuclear Disarmament under the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO).

Moksha, daughter of MLA Rupesh Panigrahi of Parlakhemundi, is widely recognized for her unwavering commitment to climate justice and youth empowerment. She rose to national prominence after participating in the world’s largest rural climate strike in 2018, held in the Gajapati district and organised by her close friend and fellow environmentalist, Licypriya Kangujam.

Currently a student at SAI International School, Bhubaneswar, Moksha has represented her school and state at numerous national debates, conferences, and environmental forums. She is an active member of the Earth Again Movement of Odisha and a leading voice in The Child Movement, advocating for sustainable development, children’s rights, and climate resilience.

Her selection to the UN Youth Group marks a significant milestone, not just for her activism but for young changemakers across India striving for global peace, disarmament, and environmental sustainability.

“We are incredibly proud of Moksha. Her voice reflects the power, passion, and promise of the next generation,” said globally renowned Child Environmentalist Licypriya Kangujam of The Child Movement.

This appointment reaffirms the global recognition of young leaders from rural India in shaping international dialogue on peace, disarmament, and the environment.