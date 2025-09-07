Bhubaneswar: The 43rd Foundation Day of the Council of Higher Secondary Education was celebrated today with a grand ceremony at the Council headquarters. On this occasion, the Minister of School & Mass Education, Shri Nityananda Gond, said that education is the benchmark of a Samruddh Bharat. Education helps in building a healthy society by embodying personality. Hon'ble Minister congratulated the staff of the Council of Higher Secondary Education for its continuous partnership in building the future of the students over a long journey of 43 years.

On the Foundation Day, a souvenir 'Pragyan', the NSS annual report book was released by the Hon'ble Minister Shri Nityananda Gond and other distinguished guests. Later, the sportspersons who excelled in the SGFI National Sports Competition were felicitated. Later, the social play "Gurudakshina" was presented by the council staff.

Additional Secretary, School and Mass Education Department, Ms. Subhashree Nanda, Shri Srikant Tarai from the Board of Secondary Education were the guests of honour, while the Council Chairman, Shri Mrunal Kanti Das, delivered the welcome address and the Secretary, Ms. Subhrabala Behera, conducted the programme. A large number of students, intellectuals, council staff, etc., attended the programme.