Cuttack: The 51st Foundation Day and Annual Function of the Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), Olatpur, Cuttack, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and dignity at its campus on Sunday.

Shri Suresh Pujari, Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Government of Odisha, graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

In his address, Dr. P. P. Mohanty, Director of SVNIRTAR, expressed pride in the institute’s 51-year journey of dedicated service in rehabilitation education, research, and empowerment of persons with disabilities. He reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to excellence and inclusive development.

Suresh Pujari lauded the institute’s contribution to strengthening rehabilitation services in the state and emphasized the importance of ensuring equal opportunities and accessibility for persons with disabilities.

The celebration featured a vibrant cultural programme including dance performances, songs, drama presentations, and a prize distribution ceremony showcasing the talents and achievements of students and beneficiaries.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, marking another significant milestone in the institute’s continued journey of service and commitment.