Kansbahal: DAV Public School, Kansbahal, celebrated the 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, with great zeal and patriotic spirit. The day’s events highlighted students’ love for the nation through a series of cultural and academic activities.

The celebration began with the hoisting of the National Flag, followed by the National Anthem. Students then presented a disciplined march past, paying homage to the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

School Principal Reena Mohapatra addressed the gathering, urging students to imbibe the values of freedom and contribute to the nation’s progress. Social Science teacher Subrat Mohanty delivered a thought-provoking speech on the significance of Independence Day and the selfless sacrifices of the country’s heroes.

A fancy dress competition added colour to the occasion, with students portraying freedom fighters and social reformers. The school also felicitated the toppers of the 2025 Board Examination, presenting them with trophies in recognition of their hard work and achievements.

The ceremony was smoothly anchored by Chitra Singh and Astha Mishra, while Commerce teacher Karuna Jyotish proposed a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the event.

The Independence Day celebration at DAV Public School, Kansbahal, not only honoured India’s freedom struggle but also instilled a sense of pride and responsibility in the students, making it a memorable and inspiring occasion.