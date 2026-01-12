Bhubaneswar: The 35th Maharishi Age of Enlightenment Day was celebrated at Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Delta Square,

Bhubaneswar, on Monday, 12 January 2026.

On the occasion, four practitioners were honoured for their dedication and spiritual progress. Sandeep Kumar Joshi received the PRASHNO UTTARI VIJAYRA award, while Sasmita Padhi, Miss Rebati Meher, and Sita Sharma were awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd TM SIDDHI FLYER titles respectively.

The organisers highlighted that the awardees’ firm commitment and passionate practice towards the upliftment of their soul led to this recognition. The programme concluded with collective meditation and reflections on Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s teachings.