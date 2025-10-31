Rourkela: An Advanced Dental Clinic was inaugurated on the premises of Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital, Rourkela, enhancing dental care facilities in Odisha’s Steel City.

The clinic was inaugurated by Dr. Sushant Kumar Acharya, Chief Executive Officer, along with the President and members of the Rotary Club of Royal and the Rotary Club of Queens, Rourkela.

To mark the launch, the clinic is offering a flat 20% discount on all treatments from November 1 to 8.

Dental Services Offered at the Advanced Dental Clinic

The clinic provides a wide range of modern dental treatments with advanced technology and complete sterilisation facilities, including: