Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar celebrated its 3rd Annual Research Day and 2nd Regional Research Conclave 2025 on Thursday, providing a vibrant platform to promote research excellence, academic collaboration, and innovation in healthcare and medical science.

The event was graced by Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of health Research, Government of India, and Director General, ICMR, as the Chief Guest. Other dignitaries present included Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, Dr. Mrutyunjay Suar, Chairman, BCKIC & CEO, KIIT-TBI, Prof. (Dr.) Satyajeet Misra, Dean (Research), and Dr. Bhagathi Dwibedi, Associate Dean (Research).

This year’s theme was “Medical Innovation: The Need of the Hour for Atmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat.”

The conclave witnessed active participation from faculty members, residents, and research staff of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, along with representatives from premier institutions such as IIT Bhubaneswar and Kharagpur, VSSUT Burla, NISER Bhubaneswar, IISER Berhampur, SUM Hospital, ILS Bhubaneswar, KIMS Bhubaneswar, AIG Hospital Hyderabad, TMCH Varanasi, and 14 start-up firms.

The scientific innovation showcase and interactions offered a dynamic opportunity to bring together medical researchers, basic scientists, technologists, and entrepreneurs—aiming to convert start-up concepts into viable healthcare products and solutions.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has partnered with technological innovators like IIT, BCKIC, and ILS to build an innovation hub for medical technology. To foster advanced research, the institute has signed MoUs with international universities such as Western Sydney University, Australia, to introduce integrated PhD programs.

It has also collaborated with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to develop high-quality clinician-scientists, addressing a critical national need.

Recently, the institute set up a Central Research and Skill Laboratory for multidisciplinary research and regional skill development, inaugurated by Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda. The institute now plans to establish a bio-incubation centre to support innovations in diagnostics, disease forecasting models, and AI-enabled healthcare tools.

During the event, around 100 high-quality research posters and 33 start-up and innovation models were showcased, many holding strong potential for product development and patient-care solutions. Awards were presented to young and senior researchers for Best Researcher, Best Innovator, and Best Author categories.

Dr. Rajiv Bahl interacted closely with AIIMS Bhubaneswar faculty, discussing current research priorities and strategies to scale the institute’s research capabilities in alignment with national goals.

The institute’s research section released its annual report, highlighting significant achievements, including over ₹25 crore in extramural research grants, 1,500+ research publications, several patents, and emerging innovative concepts from AIIMS Bhubaneswar.