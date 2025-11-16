Bhubaneswar: Ankura Hospitals, India’s leading network for women and children’s healthcare, in association with the AAYU Foundation, announced the Bhubaneswar edition of Preemethon 2025 — a walkathon dedicated to raising awareness on premature births under the national campaign “Born Too Soon, But in the Safest Hands.”

The Bhubaneswar Preemethon was held on 16th November 2025, at Ankura Hospital Bhubaneswar, starting at 6:30 am.

The initiative highlighted the medical, emotional, and social challenges surrounding premature births while celebrated the resilience of these tiny fighters and their families.

Leading the walk in Bhubaneswar, Mr Ravi Kumar Katulu, Olympian and Arjuna Awardee for weightlifting, joined the movement, reflecting the strength and perseverance that define both sport and survival.

“As athletes, we understand the value of resilience and support. Every premature baby’s journey is one of courage, care, and community effort. Initiatives like Preemethon by Ankura Hospitals bring much-needed awareness to neonatal health and encourage society to stand together for these tiny warriors. When we walk together, even the smallest lives can achieve the biggest victories.” said Mr Ravi Kumar. He emphasized on the need for sports for a better future.

Aligned with World Prematurity Day (November 17), the Born Too Soon campaign emphasized the importance of early antenatal care, maternal nutrition, and emotional support for parents of preterm babies.

“Every premature baby is a story of hope and medical excellence. Through Preemethon, we aim to unite parents, doctors, and communities to spread awareness that timely neonatal care can make a life-changing difference,” said Dr. Krishna Prasad, Neonatologist, Chairman & Managing Director, Ankura Hospitals.

With advanced Level 3 NICUs, expert neonatologists, and family-centered care, Ankura Hospitals continues to be a trusted partner for thousands of families across India. The Born Too Soon, But in the Safest Hands campaign, in collaboration with AAYU Foundation, reiterates Ankura’s mission to provide every mother and child with expert, compassionate care—from conception to cradle.