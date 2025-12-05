Bhubaneswar: The Annual Athletics Meet 2025 of Sainik School Bhubaneswar concluded on December 4 with a grand and spirited Closing Ceremony, celebrating the athletic excellence and sportsmanship of the cadets.

The ceremony was graced by Colonel Pankaj Kumar, Principal, Sainik School Bhubaneswar, and Priyanka Kumar, First Lady of the School, as the Chief Guests. Their presence added inspiration and motivation to the young athletes who had participated with enthusiasm over the two-day meet.

After a series of intense and competitive events, Godavari House emerged as the Champion in the Junior Category, while Ganga House secured the Championship in the Senior Category, showcasing remarkable team spirit and consistent performance.

Individual achievements were also recognised during the ceremony. The following cadets were adjudged Best Athletes in their respective categories:

Cdt Vishal Kumar – Best Athlete (Senior)

Cdt Aman & Cdt Shaolin – Best Athletes (Junior)

Cdt Deepsikha – Best Athlete (Junior Girls)

Cdt Abhipsa – Best Athlete (Sub-Junior Girls)

In his address, the Principal commended the dedication, discipline, and perseverance displayed by the cadets throughout the meet. He congratulated the winners and encouraged all participants to continue striving for excellence both on and off the field.

The ceremony concluded with the lowering of the meet flag and the rendition of beating the retreat, marking the end of a highly successful and memorable Annual Athletics Meet.