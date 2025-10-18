Rourkela: In collaboration with CMS Bondamunda Railway Hospital, Apollo Hospital Rourkela successfully conducted two important workshops across the South Eastern Railway, Bondamunda units, focusing on Basic Life Support (BLS) and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

Led by Dr. Sanjeev Kumar of the CMS Bondamunda Railway Hospital and supported by the Apollo Hospital Rourkela team, the workshops provided hands-on training to over 100 participants.

The sessions emphasised rapid assessment of the carotid pulse and the delivery of effective chest compressions, skills that can make the crucial difference between life and death during emergencies.