Apollo Hospitals Rourkela stands as a beacon of advanced healthcare in Western Odisha, bringing state-of-the-art medical infrastructure and expert clinical care under one roof. With a commitment to provide comprehensive, patient-centric services, Apollo Hospitals Rourkela has transformed the healthcare landscape of the region, ensuring that people no longer need to travel far for specialised treatments.

Advanced Cardiac Care with 2 Cath-Labs: Heart diseases are a major health concern, and timely intervention can save lives. Apollo Hospitals Rourkela is equipped with two advanced Cath-Labs that facilitate complex cardiac procedures, including angioplasty, stenting, and interventional cardiology. This ensures prompt diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions, minimising risks and improving survival outcomes.

24x7 Pharmacy and Emergency Services: Health emergencies can arise at any time, which is why Apollo offers a fully functional 24/7 pharmacy and round-the-clock emergency and trauma care services. The emergency unit is supported by highly trained doctors, nurses, and paramedics who handle critical cases with speed and precision.

Dialysis and Nephrology Services: For patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases, Apollo provides advanced dialysis procedures in a safe and hygienic environment. With the guidance of expert nephrologists and trained technicians, the dialysis centre offers life-sustaining care to patients requiring regular renal support.

Precision Cancer Care: Cancer treatment requires a holistic approach that combines technology and expertise. Apollo Hospitals Rourkela offers precision cancer care with personalised treatment plans tailored to each patient. From early detection to advanced therapies, the hospital ensures comprehensive oncological support with empathy and dedication.

Fully Equipped Laboratory and Diagnostics: Accurate diagnosis forms the foundation of effective treatment. The hospital has a fully equipped laboratory and advanced diagnostic facilities, including a 3-Tesla MRI, CT Scan, Endoscopy, Colonoscopy, and Ultrasound (USG). These high-end technologies enable doctors to detect and treat conditions with accuracy and confidence.

Maternity and Child Care Services: Apollo Hospitals Rourkela is a trusted centre for maternity and neonatal care. With modern delivery suites, neonatal intensive care units (NICU), and a team of experienced gynaecologists and paediatricians, the hospital ensures safe motherhood and healthy childhood.

State-of-the-Art Operation Theatres and Surgical Excellence: The hospital boasts five world-class operating theatres equipped with the latest surgical technologies. A wide range of surgical services is available, including cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, and interventional cardiology. Skilled surgeons, supported by advanced anaesthesia and critical care, ensure safe and successful outcomes.

Comprehensive Inpatient Facilities: With a capacity of 290 beds, including ICU, NICU, private rooms, and general wards, Apollo provides comfort and critical support to patients. The hospital ensures world-class treatment while catering to the needs of every individual, from intensive care to affordable general wards.

Commitment to Healthcare in Rourkela: Apollo Hospitals Rourkela brings together technology, expertise, and compassion to provide healthcare at par with international standards. From life-saving emergency care to advanced surgeries and specialised treatments, Apollo continues to redefine healthcare in Western Odisha.

With its holistic services and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Apollo Hospitals Rourkela has truly become the best healthcare destination in Rourkela, dedicated to saving lives and nurturing wellness.