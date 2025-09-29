Rourkela: On the occasion of World Heart Day, Apollo Hospitals Rourkela, in collaboration with Plutone Mall, conducted a Basic Life Support (BLS) and Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training programme to raise awareness about emergency life-saving measures.

The session was led by Dr. Millan Kumar Satapathy, Sr. Consultant Cardiology, Dr. Kalyan Naskar, HOD Emergency Medicine, and Dr. Chetan Reddy, HOD Critical Care Medicine.

Around 40 participants, including children, mall staff, and visitors, took part in interactive discussions and practical demonstrations. The trainers explained how the quick and correct application of BLS and CPR techniques could make the difference between life and death in cardiac emergencies.

Participants were also given certificates of participation, recognising their commitment to learning crucial life-saving skills.

The event was a collaborative effort between Apollo Hospitals Rourkela and Plutone Mall, highlighting the importance of community engagement in promoting heart health awareness.

Key Takeaways:

- BLS and CPR techniques can save lives in emergency situations.

- Prompt action can significantly improve outcomes in cardiac emergencies.

- Community awareness and education are crucial in promoting heart health.