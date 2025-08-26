Apollo Hospitals, Rourkela is equipped with a state-of-the-art Multidisciplinary Intensive Care Unit (ICU) that stands as a cornerstone of its emergency and critical care services. The ICU is designed with 40 high-dependency beds and 38 ventilators, ensuring seamless support for patients with life-threatening conditions. The facility is manned round-the-clock by qualified MBBS doctors, working under the expert supervision of two Senior Critical Care Physicians, both of whom bring over a decade of experience and have served in renowned medical institutes across India.

The ICU operates with a dedicated team of trained intensivists, nurses, and paramedics, delivering patient-centred care through a multidisciplinary team approach. This collaborative system ensures that specialists from various departments work together to formulate the best treatment strategy tailored to each patient’s needs, thereby improving survival and recovery rates.

Advanced technologies such as ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation), arterial line monitoring, and ultrasound-guided procedures are routinely utilised. These cutting-edge modalities enable precise interventions and continuous monitoring in complex critical cases. All procedures are conducted following internationally approved protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure the highest standards of safety and care.

At Apollo Hospitals Rourkela, adherence to clinical excellence, supported by skilled manpower and sophisticated infrastructure, ensures that every critically ill patient receives the best possible chance at recovery. With its robust ICU services and commitment to evidence-based practices, the hospital sets a benchmark in critical care management in the region.