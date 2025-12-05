Rourkela: Apollo Hospitals Rourkela has partnered with the East Coast Railway (ECoR), Sambalpur Division, to provide enhanced healthcare support for railway employees and their families.

Under this newly signed MOU, beneficiaries can now avail various medical services at Apollo Hospitals Rourkela. This collaboration aims to ensure easier access to quality treatment, timely diagnosis, and advanced clinical care for the entire railway community.

The initiative reflects Apollo Hospitals’ commitment to community welfare and strengthening corporate healthcare relationships. This partnership will benefit both serving and retired railway staff along with their dependents, ensuring trusted and affordable healthcare under one roof.