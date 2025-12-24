Bhubaneswar: The ASTHA School of Management, Bhubaneswar, proudly hosted the Valediction Ceremony of Shuttle Smashers 2025, celebrating corporate camaraderie, sporting excellence, and the spirit of badminton. The event concluded with resounding success, honouring winners across multiple categories and inspiring participants with the presence of renowned para-badminton player Deep Ranjan Bisoyee as the Chief Guest.

Deep Ranjan Bisoyee, decorated para-badminton champion with 18 international medals (including 4 golds) and 7 national medals. His journey overcoming clubfoot and personal challenges to become one of India’s most celebrated para-athletes deeply inspired the audience as he shared his journey of resilience and determination. He emphasised the importance of discipline, inclusivity, and perseverance in both sports and life. His words resonated strongly with the participants, encouraging them to pursue excellence despite challenges.

Professors and organisers at ASTHA School of Management highlighted that Shuttle Smashers has grown into a flagship event, fostering team spirit, networking, and wellness among corporate professionals. The 2025 edition saw enthusiastic participation from diverse industries, reflecting Bhubaneswar’s vibrant corporate and academic ecosystem.

The ceremony concluded with trophy presentations, group photographs, and a vote of thanks. The event not only celebrated winners but also reinforced ASTHA’s commitment to holistic development, experiential learning, and community engagement.

ASTHA School of Management, Bhubaneswar, is a premier institution committed to academic excellence, professional development, and fostering leadership through innovative events and industry collaborations. Shuttle Smashers exemplifies its vision of blending management education with real-world experiences.