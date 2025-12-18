Bhubaneswar: ASTHA School of Management, a NAAC Accredited and ISO 9001:2015 Certified B-School, will hold the 9th edition of its flagship sporting event, Shuttle Smashers – Whack n’ Win, from December 19 to 21 at its campus in Panchamukhi Vihar, Atala, Balianta.

This year’s championship features a triple-league format — Undergraduate, B-School, and Corporate — welcoming participants from academic institutions and corporate organizations across Odisha.

Event Details

Undergraduate League (19–21 December)

• Categories: Men’s Doubles & Mixed Doubles

• Prizes: ₹10,000 (Winner – Men’s), ₹7,000 (Winner – Mixed)

B-School League (19–21 December)

• Categories: Men’s Doubles & Women’s Doubles

• Prizes: ₹10,000 (Winner – Men’s), ₹7,000 (Winner – Women’s)

Corporate League (21 December)

• Categories: Men’s Doubles – Young Warriors (No Age Bar) & Veteran (Age 45+)

• Prizes: ₹10,000 (Winner), ₹7,000 (Runner-Up)

Hospitality: Breakfast, Lunch, and Evening Refreshments provided by the host

Legacy and Leadership

Initiated in 2015, Shuttle Smashers has crowned over 50 champions and continues to foster sporting excellence and community engagement. The 2025 edition marks the introduction of the Undergraduate League, expanding its reach and inclusivity.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Bankim Mohanty, Executive Director cum Secretary, ASTHA School of Management has emerged as a hub for transformation, innovation, and ethical leadership.

