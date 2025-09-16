Bhubaneswar: The 12th edition of the Bhubaneswar International Trade Fair–2025 will be held at Janta Maidan from September 19 to 29, offering visitors an 11-day global shopping and cultural experience.

The event is being organized by Gupta Event Management Pvt. Ltd., a leading event management company known for hosting large-scale exhibitions, trade shows, and corporate events.

The fair will feature air-conditioned pavilions, ensuring a comfortable, climate-controlled environment for both exhibitors and visitors, said Sujeet Kumar Gupta, Managing Director of the firm.

This year’s edition will see participation from 22 Indian states and 10 countries, bringing together over 1 lakh international and national products under one roof. Highlights include:

Furniture from across India, including Kashmiri, carved, antique, sofa sets, dining sets, and traditional jhoolas.

100 varieties of dry fruits from Afghanistan.

German lamps and Jamdani sarees from Bangladesh.

Irani khajoor (dates), jewellery, and herbal oils from Iran.

Perfumes from Dubai and fashion accessories from Korea.

Jewellery, footwear, and clothing from Thailand.

Handicrafts and handlooms from across India.

Antique metal items, brass & copper products, AD stone jewellery, and Persian & Bhadohi carpets.

Leather goods from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

Khadi, Kuresia, and regional textiles from Bhagalpur, Punjab, Banaras, Jaipur, Odisha, and Bangladesh.

Unique décor items including antique wall frames, marble statues, and Malaysian fountains.

Singaporean consumer products and electronics.

A special culinary attraction—authentic Champaran Mutton from The Champaran Mutton.

The fair will also feature a wide range of beauty products, electronics, lifestyle goods, and consumer items, making it a one-stop destination for shopping enthusiasts and traders alike.