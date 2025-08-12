Bhubaneswar: In a landmark achievement for Odisha’s medical fraternity, noted orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine expert Dr. Sarthak Patnaik has successfully performed the state’s first synthetic graft-based ligament reconstruction surgery.

The breakthrough not only marks a new chapter in sports injury management but also brings international-level surgical technology to the state. This technique promises faster recovery, greater patient comfort, and durable outcomes for athletes and non-athletes alike.

The patient, a 27-year-old woman weighing 100 kg, had been living with a severely unstable knee for over a year and a half following a road accident. Despite undergoing three surgeries in the past, her knee remained loose and unbendable. Conventional treatment methods had failed to restore her mobility.

Dr. Patnaik, founder of Sports Science India, decided to employ the JEWEL ACL synthetic graft from Xiros, UK, a UK MDR-certified implant designed for modern ligament reconstruction. Unlike traditional ACL surgeries that require harvesting tissue from the patient’s own body, this advanced procedure uses an artificial graft, thereby avoiding donor-site pain, complications, and additional strain on other parts of the body.

The surgery took just one hour to complete and has been hailed as a major medical milestone for the state.

Why is this surgery significant?

The JEWEL ACL is made from high-grade polyester and features an open-weave design that encourages natural tissue growth and vascularisation. It offers tensile strength equivalent to the natural semitendinosus tendon—about 2,400 Newtons—providing strong, consistent mechanical support.

Key benefits of the JEWEL ACL include:

• Load sharing & load bearing: Works alongside natural tissue or as a complete graft replacement.

• Hybrid compatibility: Can be combined with the patient’s hamstring tendon for added strength.

• Reduced donor site morbidity: No need to harvest patient tissue, avoiding extra pain and recovery issues.

• Reliable mechanical strength: Provides consistent knee stability throughout healing.

• Accelerated recovery: Immediate stability allows for early rehabilitation.

• Reduced graft failure risk: Lower chances of stretching or rupture compared to traditional autografts.

• Versatile fixation compatibility: Works with most modern ACL fixation techniques.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Patnaik said, “Our goal was to restore both stability and mobility without subjecting the patient to additional trauma. The JEWEL ACL offers a consistent, less invasive, and highly effective solution. This is the future of ACL reconstruction.”

With this surgery, Bhubaneswar joins the ranks of global medical centres using advanced synthetic graft technology for ligament reconstruction.