Cuttack: The Biju Patnaik National Steel Institute (BPNSI), under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, organised a one-day Knowledge Sharing Workshop on Thursday at Beekay Steel Industries Limited (BKSIL), Raj Athagarh, Cuttack, as part of its Professional Pre-Program (3P) initiative.

The workshop was inaugurated by Manoranjan Mishra, Deputy General Manager (HRM) of BKSIL. On behalf of BPNSI, Prof. Satyapriya Satapathy delivered the inaugural address and outlined the day’s programme for the participating professionals of BKSIL.

The technical sessions featured insightful presentations by eminent experts. Dr. Rama Krushna Sabata, Associate Professor at IIT Bhubaneswar, conducted an engaging session on Emerging Technologies in the DRI Production Process. Prof. Satapathy followed with a presentation on Energy-Efficient Technologies in DRI Production, highlighting sustainable and innovative practices in the steel industry.

In the afternoon session, Dr. Sabata led an interactive discussion covering Induction Furnace, Ladle Refining Furnace, Electric Induction Furnace (EIF), Continuous Casting, and Rolling processes, providing practical insights to the engineers of BKSIL.

The workshop was effectively coordinated by Saroj Kumar Panda, Manager (Environment), BKSIL. The session fostered meaningful knowledge exchange and strengthened industry–academia collaboration in advancing modern steelmaking technologies.