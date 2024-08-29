Seattle: Greater Seattle witnessed the first India Day celebration, inaugurated by Bill Gates, Chairman of the Gates Foundation and Co-founder of Microsoft Corp., on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day. Odisha's culture and heritage, including Jagannath culture and Konark temple, were showcased at the event.

Gates, attending as the Guest of Honour invited by the Consulate General of India in Seattle, addressed an audience of over 2,000 Indian Americans.

In his speech, Gates lauded India as a "global leader with breakthrough innovations in technology, agriculture, and healthcare." He highlighted India's contributions to the world, citing examples such as the production of low-cost vaccines, the leadership of the Indian diaspora, and the development of India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). Gates emphasized that India's ingenuity is benefiting not only its citizens but also people across the globe, particularly in the Global South.

The event saw the participation of several prominent figures, including Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, Congresswoman Kim Schrier, Congressman Adam Smith, Lt. General Xavier Brunson (Commander of America's First Corps in the Pacific Northwest), Rear Admiral Mark Sucato (Commander of the Navy Region Northwest), Washington Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck, Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, and Washington Supreme Court Chief Justice Steve Gonzalez. Additionally, mayors from various cities including Bellevue, Tacoma, Kent, Auburn, Renton, SeaTac, Snoqualmie, and Mercer Island joined the celebrations.

In a show of support, five separate official proclamations were issued by governments and city councils in King County, Bellevue City (Washington), Portland (Oregon), Hillsboro (Oregon), and Tigard (Oregon) to honour the India Day celebrations. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon also sent a congratulatory message to mark India's 78th Independence Day. Iconic buildings in Seattle and Bellevue were illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag as part of the festivities.

For the first time, the India Day event in Greater Seattle showcased all regions and states of India through floats and cultural performances celebrating the theme of Unity in Diversity. Odisha's float featured the rich cultural heritage of the state, including Jagannath culture, the Konark temple, and various arts and crafts.

The float was a collective effort by a team of dedicated volunteers, including Prasanjeet, Pratikshya, Sanghamitra, Bibhudutta, Lopa, Nandan, Amrita, Aman, Daisy, Abhipsa, Biswajit, Shreya, Meha, Aara, Shivansi, Gopal, Rakesh, Narayana, Ashok, Ayush, Kian, and Bikash, who worked tirelessly to bring the design to life.

Odisha also shined on the cultural stage with an inaugural Odissi dance and Dalkhai, a popular folk dance of Western Odisha, performed by Rishita, Ishita, Sonali, Amrita, Monica, Shilpa, Sarita, and Sritapa, earning pride for their state.