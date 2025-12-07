Bhubaneswar: The Birla Global University (BGU) held its 8th Convocation ceremony, with Chancellor and Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati urging students to view learning as a lifelong journey. He called upon graduates to uphold values of honesty, kindness, and perseverance, adding that bringing positive change to others’ lives is the true measure of success.

Narayanan Ramaswamy, Partner and National Leader for Learning and Skill Development at KPMG India, attended as the Chief Guest. In his address, he advised students to shape their careers with a focus on technology, adaptability, and global leadership, noting the current era offers unprecedented opportunities for young professionals.

PK Mishra, Member of the BGU Board of Governors, delivered the welcome address.

Presenting the university’s Annual Report for the 2024–25 academic year, Vice Chancellor Prof. Kulbhushan Balooni highlighted BGU’s achievements in academics, research, and development.

This year, 456 students received degrees, including 228 postgraduate, 224 undergraduate, and four doctoral degrees. A total of 17 students were awarded gold medals for academic excellence.

BGU Registrar Prof. B.K. Das conducted the proceedings. Members of the Board of Governors and Board of Management, faculty, students, and parents attended the ceremony.