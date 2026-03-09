Bhubaneswar: Birla School of Communication (BSoComm) successfully conducted its 2nd Editors’ Conclave at the University Seminar Hall of Birla Global University recently.

A panel of distinguished editors from various prominent media houses across the country gathered to discuss the dynamics of the journalistic profession.

The conclave had two thought-provoking sessions titled ‘The Headline Evolution: Are We Designing News for Emotion or Information?’ and ‘Gatekeeping in the Age of Citizen Journalism: If Everyone Can Publish, What is the Editor's Role Now?’ These sessions were intended to spark discussion about the evolution of the editor's role.

The first session featured Dr. Ashok Kumar Panda, Editor MBC TV, Bhaskar Parichha, Former Editor Odisha Bhaskar, Sanjay Jena, Former Chief Editor Argus News, and Sudhir Kumar Panda, Managing Editor Pratidin.

The panellists discussed the evolution of the media ecosystem, with Bhaskar Parichha focusing on how digital technology has transformed media institutions. Sudhir Kumar Panda discussed the risks the media industry faces from artificial intelligence, while Sanjay Jena spoke about the legacy of social responsibility journalism, pioneered by the likes of Mahatma Gandhi and Gopabandhu Das. Dr. Ashok Kumar Panda concluded by emphasizing the importance of balancing information with emotion when crafting journalistic narratives.

The second session was graced by Sandeep Mishra, Editor-in-Chief, Odisha Bytes & Education Bytes; Nalini Ranjan Mohanty, Former Resident Editor, Hindustan Times, Patna; and Badri Narayan Adhikari, Former Director, Regional News Unit, Doordarshan Bhubaneswar & Former Deputy Director, PIB, as key speakers.

During the discussion, Sandeep Mishra highlighted the fact that in the digital news environment, every minute has become a deadline for journalists. It has become increasingly challenging for journalists to strike a balance between the need for speed and accuracy in the free flow of social media. Nalini Ranjan Mohanty highlighted that, though the emergence of citizen journalism and social media has democratized the sharing of news, there has also been a high degree of misinformation. In this context, the need for fact-verification by editors has become the need of the hour. Badri Narayan Adhikari highlighted that even in the age of citizen journalism, the need for traditional editorial standards and credibility must be upheld.

Prof. Kulbhushan Balooni, Vice Chancellor, BGU, and Dr. B.K. Das Registrar, BGU, felicitated the invited editors. Dr.Shiv Shankar Das, Dean, Birla School of Communication, welcomed the guests.

The conclave concluded with an interactive session in which students interacted with the speakers to gain valuable insights into the profession. The event was coordinated by Dr. Gyanaranjan Mishra, Assistant Professor at BGU, and moderated by students from the Master of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication (MAJMC).

The 2nd Edition of the Editors’ Conclave served as a significant interface between the academic world and the media industry. It promoted constructive dialogue on the future of journalism while reinforcing Birla Global University’s commitment to nurturing responsible media practitioners.