Rourkela: Looking to buy your dream home or the perfect car? Here’s your chance to explore both, all under one roof.

SBI Home Loans, in association with YONO SBI, is hosting the Mega SBI Property and Car Expo 2025 in Rourkela, offering visitors a wide range of real estate and automobile options to choose from.

What makes this expo special is the participation of top builders and leading car dealers from Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, bringing exclusive offers and premium projects directly to prospective buyers.

So, mark your calendar and visit the Telephone Bhavan Ground, Sector-6, Rourkela, from November 14 to 16, to explore exciting opportunities and make your dream purchase a reality.

Don’t miss out. Book your date now!