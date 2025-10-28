Rourkela: The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Rourkela will host the BPUT Hackathon 2025 on November 1st and 2nd at its main campus. The two-day event aims to foster innovation, creativity, and problem-solving abilities among students through technology-driven solutions.

This year’s hackathon has witnessed overwhelming participation, with around 505 teams from BPUT-affiliated colleges registering under diverse themes such as Sustainability, Education, Industrial Automation, and Cybersecurity. Prominent problem statements include AI-Driven Personalized Learning Assistant, IoT-Based Air Quality Monitoring and Alert System, and AI-Powered Career Recommendation Platform for BPUT Students.

In a major boost to the initiative, eight reputed companies have also shared their problem statements with BPUT, enabling participants to work on real-world industry challenges.

Speaking about the event, BPUT officials stated that Hackathon 2025 will provide a platform for students to transform their innovative ideas into practical solutions and strengthen their readiness for the future workforce.

The event will bring together students, mentors, and industry experts, marking a significant step towards nurturing innovation, entrepreneurship, and employability among BPUT students.