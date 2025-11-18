Bhubaneswar: On World COPD Day, learn the signs, prevention tips, and why early action can save lives from Dr. Pruthvi Raj Bandike, consultant, Pulmonologist.

November 19 marks World COPD Day, a global initiative to raise awareness about Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)—a condition that silently affects millions worldwide. This year’s theme, “Short of Breath, Think COPD”, reminds us that breathlessness is not just ageing or fatigue; it could be a warning sign of a serious lung disease.

What is COPD?

COPD is a long-term lung disease that makes breathing difficult. It includes conditions like chronic bronchitis (persistent cough with mucus) and emphysema (damage to air sacs in the lungs). Over time, the airways become narrow and less elastic, trapping air and reducing oxygen flow.

Common Symptoms

Shortness of breath, especially during routine activities

Chronic cough that may produce mucus

Wheezing or whistling sound while breathing

Chest tightness

Frequent lung infections

If you notice these symptoms, don’t ignore them—early diagnosis can change your life.

Is COPD Curable?

Here’s the truth: COPD cannot be completely reversed, but it is treatable and manageable. With timely medical care, lifestyle changes, and medications, patients can lead active, fulfilling lives. Quitting smoking, using inhalers, pulmonary rehabilitation, and staying active can slow disease progression and improve quality of life.

Prevention is Key

Quit smoking—the number one cause of COPD

Avoid smoke, dust, and chemical fumes

Keep your home well-ventilated and air clean

Stay physically active and eat a balanced diet

Get vaccinated against flu and pneumonia to prevent flare-ups

These simple steps can protect your lungs for life.

Why Awareness Matters

COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide, yet millions remain undiagnosed. Many dismiss breathlessness as “normal ageing,” delaying treatment. Early detection through a simple lung function test (spirometry) can prevent complications and improve outcomes.

I’ve seen patients regain control of their lives with proper care. My message is simple: If you feel short of breath, don’t wait—get tested. COPD is not the end; with the right approach, you can breathe better and live better.

This World COPD Day, let’s pledge to protect our lungs. Because every breath counts.