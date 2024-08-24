Bhubaneswar: CARE Hospitals Bhubaneswar achieved a medical milestone by successfully performing a complex brain surgery on a 4-year-old boy suffering from severe epilepsy.

The child, diagnosed with medial temporal sclerosis after a year of persistent seizures unresponsive to medication, underwent surgery led by renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Atmaranjan Dash.



“This advanced procedure was particularly challenging due to the patient's age and the complexity of the disorder,” said Dr. Dash. The surgery involved the precise removal of affected brain tissue, with post-operative results showing a significant reduction in seizure activity.



This success not only marks a significant achievement for CARE Hospitals but also brings hope to other families facing similar challenges.