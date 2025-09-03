Bhubaneswar: The Combined Annual Training Camp cum Thal Sainik Camp (Girls) Launch Camp of 1 Odisha Girls Battalion NCC concluded at SOA Campus-4 here recently. The 10-day camp commenced on August 21 and conducted with the prime objective of preparing girl cadets of the NCC Directorate Odisha Girls team for the prestigious National-level Thal Sainik Camp at Delhi.

Under the leadership of Camp Commandant Lt Col Manas Mishra, and with support from Deputy Commandant Maj Ashutosh Tripathy, the cadets underwent intensive training in obstacle navigation, firing, judging distance, health and hygiene, map reading, and field signals. These modules were designed to sharpen their physical endurance, technical skills, and overall confidence, in line with NCC’s vision of grooming cadets for excellence.

A highlight of the camp was the visit of Colonel Satyabrata Swain, Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters Cuttack, on August 28. His address to the cadets inspired them to pursue discipline, determination, and leadership in every sphere of life. The cultural showcase, featuring an Odissi dance performance, added a touch of Odisha’s rich heritage to the event, leaving the audience enthralled.

The camp not only honed the cadets’ military and leadership skills but also instilled in them values of teamwork, resilience, and cultural pride. As these young cadets gear up for the national stage, the Odisha Directorate stands poised to make a mark at the upcoming TSC Delhi.