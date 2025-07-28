Cuttack: The six-day national Ayurveda conference ‘Charakayatan’ was inaugurated at Sri Sri University in Odisha’s Cuttack, in the virtual presence of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who emphasized that Ayurveda is not just a medical tradition but the identity and pride of India.

He stated that just as yoga has received worldwide recognition, it is now time for Ayurveda to be embraced on a global scale. Highlighting the potential of modern technologies, he added that Artificial Intelligence (AI) could play a transformative role in the widespread dissemination and deeper understanding of the ancient Ayurvedic text, the Charaka Samhita.

Organized under the aegis of the Ministry of AYUSH by the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth, the conference is aimed at fostering scholarly engagement with classical Ayurvedic literature, particularly the Charaka Samhita, which remains a foundational text in Ayurvedic education and practice.

Scheduled from July 28 to August 2, ‘Charakayatan’ has drawn the participation of over 150 students, researchers, and Ayurveda enthusiasts from across the country. The event includes a series of lectures, seminars, and in-depth discussions designed to encourage rigorous academic inquiry and the revival of traditional knowledge systems through modern interpretations.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of several eminent figures in the field of Ayurveda. Chief guest Padma Bhushan Devendra Triguna, President of the All India Ayurvedic Congress, underscored the growing international interest in Ayurveda. He pointed out that students from premier Indian institutions, particularly the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth, are signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with global institutions to promote Ayurveda on the world stage. This growing network of collaboration is paving the way for Ayurveda to become a globally accepted system of health and wellness.

In a notable highlight, three new books were released during the event by the Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Sciences and Research Hospital. These publications are expected to contribute significantly to academic resources and research in the field. The event also served as a platform to encourage young minds to pursue excellence in Ayurveda, while also strengthening ties between traditional knowledge and modern scientific methods.

The conference was graced by dignitaries such as Dr. Vandana Siroha, Director of the National Institute of Ayurveda; Satyajit Pal, Deputy Director of the Ministry of AYUSH; Dr. B.L. Mehra, Chairman of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM); Ravinarayan Acharya, Director General of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS); Arvind Barchaswi, Director of Sri Sri Tattva; Dr. Manoj Nesari, Member of the Governing Body of NIA; and Dr. Rajita Kulkarni, President of Sri Sri University.

Vice Chancellor of Sri Sri University Prof. Tejpartap, Director Operation Swami Satyachaitanya, Dean Dr. Pradeep Panda and Deputy Dean Dr. Durgaprasad Dash acknowledged and appreciated the tireless efforts of volunteers, faculty members and students for making the event a grand success.

As the world increasingly seeks natural, holistic and sustainable approaches to health, the message emerging from ‘Charakayatan’ is clear: Ayurveda, with its deep-rooted wisdom and scientific foundation, has a vital role to play in building a healthier global society. The conference echoed a shared hope - that like yoga, Ayurveda too will receive its due recognition as a valuable asset of global wellness and preventive healthcare in the 21st century.