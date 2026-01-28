Rourkela: Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, has inaugurated the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) Pavilion in the presence of Minister, Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education, Sampad Swain, at the 25th Enterprise Odisha, being held at Rourkela from 28th to 30th January 2026. The Chief Minister thereafter took a walkthrough of the Pavilion.

OMC’s participation at the exhibition highlights its journey as India’s 3rd largest iron ore producer, steadily cruising towards record production in the current fiscal, driven by scale, operational efficiency and robust mining practices.

At the Pavilion, OMC is showcasing its initiatives on sustainability, digital innovations in safety and operations, mineral exploration initiatives, and value addition through its Ferrochrome Plant and Chrome Ore Beneficiation Plants.

OMC operates 19 mines producing iron ore, chrome, bauxite, manganese and limestone, supporting key mineral-based industries including steel, aluminium and ferrochrome. Mandated by the State Government, OMC is also spearheading mineral exploration initiatives across Odisha to unlock new mineral potential and strengthen the State’s mineral resource base.

The 25th Enterprise Odisha provides an important platform for industry stakeholders to showcase capabilities, exchange ideas and explore growth opportunities. OMC’s participation at the event reflects its strategic role in Odisha’s mineral-led industrial development and its commitment to supporting the State’s evolving industrial ecosystem while contributing significantly to national mineral security goals.