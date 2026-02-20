Bhubaneswar: A youth was found dead in a hotel room in the Pokhariput area under the Airfield police limits in Bhubaneswar today. The deceased was identified as Bubuna Pradhan. He was a resident of the Old Town area in the city.

According to reports, Bubuna had checked into the hotel with his girlfriend. The couple had reportedly been in a live-in relationship for the past six months. The girl is said to be from Nayagarh district.

Police recovered Bubuna’s body from the hotel room in a hanging condition.

On the other hand, the family members of the deceased have alleged foul play. They claimed that Bubuna was murdered and accused the girl of taking the help of other men to kill him. They said she had called them around 3 am and informed them that Bubuna had become unconscious. When the family members reached the hotel, they found him dead.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the youth’s death. Further details are awaited.