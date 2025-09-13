Bhubaneswar: A student of CNC has brought glory to Balangir by winning first positions in both Solo Odissi Dance and Solo Folk Dance at the prestigious Bharat Sanskriti Yatra, organised in association with ICCR, Dubai UAI.

The talented youngster, currently in +2 Second Year Commerce at CNC, was honored by the High Commissioner of India to Dubai in the presence of esteemed international guests.

The entire CNC family is proud of her achievement and wishes her even greater success on the global stage.