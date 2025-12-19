Bhubaneswar: With the countdown to the New Year 2026 underway, event management firm Conference Mind has announced “The Zeron”, a grand Zero Night Celebration aimed at bringing together thousands of people to welcome the New Year in style.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Kalinga Railway Museum in Mancheswar. Addressing the media, Chief Executive Officer Romya Ranjan Panda said the event is designed as a large-scale open-air celebration offering entertainment, food, and beverages at an affordable price.

Director Timirtran Sahu and Manager Anuj Subuddhi were also present, along with several members of the organizing team, including Alok Das, Sachin, Santosh, Amar, Bapi, Mukesh, Tanmay, Loknath, Sonu Bhai, Sujit, and Pranay Jethi, Media Planner and Creative Head for publicity and promotions.

Popular Ollywood stars Shailendra Samantaray, fondly known as the industry’s “chocolate hero,” and actress Shivani Sangeeta were among the prominent personalities who attended the media interaction, adding glamour to the announcement.

The Zero Night Celebration will be held at the open-air premises of the Kalinga Railway Museum, with arrangements in place for nearly 3,000 to 4,000 attendees. Panda informed that passes priced at Rs 1,999 will provide guests with access to a complete entertainment package, including fun activities, food, and drinks.

The night will feature live performances by several Ollywood artistes, including Shailendra Samantaray, Shivani Sangeeta, and Bhumika Das, among others. Renowned Ollywood playback singer Kuldeep Pattnaik will perform live with his music band, while choreographer Amit Nayak and a team of Mumbai dancers will present high-energy dance performances. The musical lineup will also include popular DJ Rakesh Mahanti, who is expected to keep the crowd on its feet through the night.

Tickets for “The Zeron” can be booked through the official website www.thezeron.com, BookMyShow, and via WhatsApp at 9178496329. The organizers have assured that all necessary safety measures will be in place and have invited the public to join the celebrations and usher in the New Year 2026 with music, dance, and festivities.