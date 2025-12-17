Rourkela: Corazon 4.0, the flagship annual fest of Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital, Rourkela, illuminated the campus with eleven unforgettable days of sportsmanship, creativity, music, and unity. Organised with tremendous dedication, the fest brought together students, faculty and distinguished guests for a grand celebration of youth and excellence.

1st–8th December: Sports, Cultural & Literary Extravaganza

The first eight days witnessed a vibrant mix of inter-batch and inter-departmental sports events, showcasing strength, teamwork, and competitive spirit. Simultaneously, the campus buzzed with cultural competitions, dance, drama, and art events, along with literary contests such as debate, creative writing, quiz, and elocution. These days captured the true essence of Corazon — talent meeting opportunity.

9th December: A Star-Studded Evening with Celebrated Guests

The ninth day was graced by the Hon’ble Director, Hi-Tech Group of Institutions- Dr. Rakesh Sir, and Chief Executive Officer, Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital, Rourkela- Mr. Sushant Kumar Acharya, whose presence elevated the evening.

The night sparkled with performances by Ollywood actress & singer Dr. Anuradha Panigrahi, and the soulful Ollywood singer Dr. Archana Padhi, leaving the crowd spellbound with their energy and charm.

10th December: Musical Magic with Pranav Chandran

In the presence of the Hon’ble Director, Hi-Tech Group of Institutions- Dr. Rakesh Sir, and Chief Executive Officer, Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital, Rourkela- Mr. Sushant Kumar Acharya, Day 10 turned into an electrifying musical celebration. Pranav Chandran, the sensational singer from Mumbai, set the stage on fire with his powerful voice and engaging performance, making it one of the most memorable nights of Corazon 4.0.

11th December: The Grand DJ Night Finale

Corazon 4.0 concluded with a high-voltage finale on the 11th, attended by the CEO. The atmosphere transformed into a pulsating dance arena with the dynamic performance of DJ King and DJ Kartik. Their beats kept the crowd dancing till the very last moment, marking a perfect finish to eleven days of pure celebration.

A Fest to Remember

Corazon 4.0 stands as a testament to the spirit of HMCHR — where academics meet art, sports meet culture, and unity meets celebration. The Organising Batch ATHARVA (2021-22)’s hardwork, Other Students’ efforts, the faculties’ support, and the enthusiasm of every student made this edition a grand success.