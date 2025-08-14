Rourkela: DAV Public School, Kansbahal, celebrated its Investiture Ceremony on August 13, 2025, marking a proud and defining moment in the academic year. The occasion was graced by Chief Guest Bibhuti Bhusan Bhoi, S.D.P.O., Rajgangpur, and Special Guest Bibhudatta Dash, LMC member of the school.

The highlight of the event was the formal induction of the new school cabinet, with Rohit Maity appointed as Head Boy and Baishakhi Barik as Head Girl. The young leaders took a solemn oath to uphold the school’s values and serve with dedication and integrity. House flags were ceremoniously handed over to the respective house leaders by the chief guest and special guest.

Principal Reena Mohapatra warmly welcomed all present, setting the tone for the ceremony. In his address, the chief guest stressed the importance of leadership, responsibility, and discipline, motivating students to excel in their roles. The event also featured a disciplined march past, reflecting the cadets’ precision and commitment.

The Investiture Ceremony stood as a testament to the school’s commitment to nurturing leadership qualities, fostering teamwork, and instilling a sense of accountability among students. Anchored seamlessly by Rajvir Singh and Ananya Prasad of Class XII, the event maintained an engaging and well-coordinated flow.

The ceremony concluded on a high note, symbolizing the beginning of a promising chapter for the newly elected student leaders. With the mentorship of dedicated teachers and the enthusiasm of the student body, DAV Public School, Kansbahal, looks ahead to a year of achievement and growth.