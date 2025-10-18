Bhubaneswar: Noted Odia NRI Dr. Arun Kumar Praharaj, residing in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Odisha Sevaratna Award – 2025’ by the Bright Odisha Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of Odisha, for his outstanding services to Odia expatriate workers and his relentless efforts in upholding Odisha’s identity and pride on foreign soil.

The award was presented to Dr. Praharaj at a grand ceremony held at Jayadeva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, organized in association with the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, Government of Odisha.

Dr. Praharaj, who has been living in Bahrain for several years, is widely known as the “Messiah of the poor migrant workers” in the Middle East for his continuous support and advocacy for the Odia expatriate community.

Beyond his humanitarian efforts, he also serves as a Global Odisha Goodwill Ambassador, actively promoting Odia language, literature, culture, tradition, tourism, handicrafts, trade, and the spiritual heritage of Lord Jagannath across the world.

A noted social worker, Dr. Praharaj is also engaged in initiatives focused on skill development among youth and women, and in promoting agriculture-based livelihoods in Odisha.

Expressing his gratitude after receiving the honour, Dr. Praharaj said,

“This is not merely an award, but a responsibility to serve people with greater dedication. I firmly believe that service to mankind is service to the Lord, and I will continue to work for the welfare of society with renewed commitment.”