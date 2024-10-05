Bhubaneswar: Dr. Bikash Ranjan Mohapatra has been awarded PhD by Mansarovar Global University in Bhopal.

He completed his research under the guidance of Dr. Satish Kumar. His doctoral research, titled "Performance and Stability of Thin Film Silicon Solar Cells with P-Type Layers," marks a significant milestone in his illustrious academic journey.

A prolific author, Dr. Mohapatra has penned six books on physics along over 100 conference proceedings, two international publications, six national publications, and a chapter in a textbook. His affiliations include Life Memberships with IAPT, ISCA, ISTE, OBA, I.I.Nsc., NSC., and memberships with the American Biographical Institute and Odisha Physical Society.

Dr. Mohapatra expressed his gratitude to his late parents, his wife Prof (Dr) Bharati Das and late Prof.J.Nanda.