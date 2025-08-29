Bhubaneswar: Emirates Odia Paribar celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with great devotion and cultural fervour at Karama Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The event witnessed the participation of more than 300 Odias from across the country. In a notable display of unity and devotion, devotees travelled from almost all of the seven Emirates of the UAE to join the celebrations, turning the occasion into a vibrant congregation of the Odia diaspora.

The Ganesh Puja was conducted with complete adherence to traditional rituals, creating an atmosphere of spiritual sanctity. The rituals included Ganesh Arati, Pushpanjali and offerings, which were performed with utmost devotion, seeking blessings of Lord Ganesha for prosperity, wisdom, and harmony. A ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ was also organized after the Puja.

The celebrations went beyond the religious proceedings and also served as a platform for cultural bonding among the Odia community in the UAE. Dressed in traditional attire, members expressed their joy at being able to celebrate one of Odisha’s most beloved festivals together, away from their homeland, strengthening the spirit of community and togetherness.

Speaking on the occasion, the organisers of Emirates Odia Paribar highlighted that such events are not only a way to uphold traditions and cultural heritage, but also an opportunity for the younger generation to connect with their roots while being in a multicultural environment like the UAE.

The evening concluded with prasad distribution and cultural interactions, marking the event as a memorable and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

Notably, the event was supported by many socio-cultural organisations and groups in the UAE like Odisha Sports Association, Nuakhai Paribar, Prabasi Odisha Samaj Abu Dhabi, Sri Jagannath Darshan, Fujairah Odia Association, Odisha Women, Emirates Raja Paribar & Utkal Mitra. The members of all these associations actively participated in the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.