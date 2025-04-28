“Age cannot wither her, nor custom stale her infinite variety.”- William Shakespeare, Antony and Cleopatra

Bela Roy (Bhalomaima) February 28, 1938 - April 21, 2025

When Bhalomaimaa came as a young bride to Kaligali, we children were spellbound by her extraordinary beauty - her golden complexion, sculpted features, and statuesque presence. Her inner beauty, intrinsic goodness, and innate intelligence were reflected in her radiant appearance and bearing. Gradually, we discovered that she was much more than just beautiful. She was the epitome of love and compassion, easily adjusting to life in the large joint family at Kaligali. My parents, Baba and Maa, were very fond of her. She proved to be a conscientious daughter-in-law, a loyal, devoted, and dutiful wife, and a loving mother who raised her children with immense care, ensuring they received a good education and upbringing.

She was blessed with both intelligence and talent. There was a fine blend in her of tradition and modernity - she was even tech-savvy, learning how to use a smartphone before I did! While she was soft and sensitive on the exterior, there was also a quiet strength within her capable of standing firm against injustice to protect the weak and vulnerable. She could be soft as a feather, yet strong and steady like a rock.

Her culinary skills were unmatched - she cooked the most delicious Bengali dishes like aloo posto, charchari, and shukto. She was also artistically inclined, with a love for embroidery, knitting, and crochet. She did full justice to her family and social responsibilities, and at the same time, pursued her interests and hobbies. She was always dressed impeccably, looking elegant in Binny’s silk, chiffon, and crepe sarees in pastel shades, which she carried gracefully. Her aristocratic demeanour and regal aura made her stand out - always elegant, always poised.

In 1971, when my husband was posted in Puri, Bhalomaimaa stayed with us along with other family members. Like friends, we discussed many things and confided in each other. Beneath her gentle exterior was a woman of great endurance and silent resilience. When my husband passed away in 2008, just after my retirement, I was in a state of shock and tried to be strong and maintain a stoic silence. I observed her sitting beside me, silently weeping, sensing my inner pain and trauma even when I did not express it. She was the embodiment of empathy, resilience, tenacity, and fortitude.

She was blessed as she lived a rich and full life. I still treasure the chocolate-coloured leather bag she once gifted me. Every year, I would wish her on Mother’s Day, and she would often ask what I’d like to eat so she could send it to me. I’d always ask her not to bother, telling her I wasn’t allowed many things, but these gestures, only mothers are capable of. Good mothers are not only positive role models but are the unsung heroines - the unknown nation-builders of the world.

One of the most touching memories I have is when we went to visit a cousin who was terminally ill. After offering some financial help, I told her that I felt I hadn’t done enough. She reassured me by saying, “What you did is Punya” - which touched me and made me feel good and relieved.

The most remarkable aspect of her personality was that even in her late seventies and eighty, she continued to take care of Bada Mashi (Shobha Roy), who was in her nineties. She used to supervise and monitor everything and looked after Bada Mashi, and Bada Mashi also always acknowledged and appreciated her sincere service. Such old-world values are sadly fading away.

Similarly, there was such a close bond and affinity between Bada Maimaa and Bhalo Maimaa that after Bada Maimaa passed away, Bhalo Maimaa was absolutely heartbroken and became depressed. However, Bhalomaimaa called me and graciously told me that she had read my tribute and liked it very much. She always used to compliment me and express her appreciation for my write-ups, which made me feel good.



A few days after Bada Maimaa passed away, I called Bhalomaimaa to say I wanted to visit. She gently told me not to take the trouble due to my mobility issues. But I was determined, and so I went, accompanied by Sreedhar, my house help. She looked fresh and luminous. When I touched her feet and offered dark chocolates, which she liked, I noticed even her feet looked fair and beautiful. Her inner beauty and glow were reflected in her appearance.



“Beautiful young people are accidents of nature, but beautiful old people are works of art.”- Eleanor Roosevelt



Her voice was still soft, sweet, and youthful - ageless, like her spirit. One is reminded of Shakespeare’s words on Cordelia in King Lear:



“Her voice was ever soft, gentle, and low - an excellent thing in woman.”



When I told Raja that Maimaa and Mamoni (Tapasi Misra) were the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour at Sreedhar’s wedding, which we organised at the Ganesh temple, she smiled, was visibly happy, and said, “Mamoni is a very good girl!” I marvelled at her glowing look and sweet voice and could not imagine that such a lovely person would leave so soon.

I can tell her children and other loved ones that she is now liberated from the intricacies, illnesses, and challenges of life, and is reunited with her beloved husband, with whom she shared a deep and enduring bond.

Maimaa was, and will always remain, The Ageless Beauty!



We hope and pray that her soul rests in peace in her heavenly abode.

– Bulbuli (Dr. Papiya Ray).