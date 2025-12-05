Bhubaneswar: Espirit Toyota is hosting an exclusive Hilux Premium Off-Roader Experiential Drive at Jujhagada, Daruthenga, near Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar.

The two-day event commenced today. The activity is being held from 10 am to 5 pm, offering guests and off-roading enthusiasts a unique opportunity to experience the true capabilities of the Toyota Hilux in real off-road conditions.

The experiential drive highlights the Hilux’s powerful performance, rugged off-road prowess, and premium features. Expert drivers and product specialists are guiding participants through specially designed off-road tracks, demonstrating the vehicle’s unmatched durability, control, and versatility.

Customers, adventure enthusiasts, and media representatives are invited to witness and participate in this exciting event aimed at celebrating the spirit of adventure and showcasing Toyota’s strong SUV lineup.