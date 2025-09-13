Rourkela: A CME-cum-health awareness programme on stroke management was organised in Rourkela today by Apollo Hospitals, Rourkela in collaboration with Dalmia Cement, Rajgangpur.

The scientific session featured talks by Dr. Milan Kumar Sathpathy, Senior Cardiologist, and Dr. Dipti Ranjan Tripathy, Senior Neurologist. Dr. Sathpathy spoke on cardiovascular disease management, while Dr. Tripathy shared insights into cerebrovascular disease management, including stroke prevention and care.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Dr. D.K. Singh, CMO, DCBL; Dr. Kavita Singh, CMO, and senior officials from Dalmia Cement.

The objective of the programme was to raise awareness and encourage knowledge sharing on cardiovascular and cerebrovascular health, with an emphasis on prevention, timely intervention, and effective management.