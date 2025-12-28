Bhubaneswar: Sudhansu Mohan Samal, IAS, Managing Director, Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), undertook a two-day visit to key mining operations and CSR facilities, covering the Ampavalli Limestone Mine, Kodingamali Bauxite Mine, and community infrastructure at Laxmipur, to review operational performance, safety standards, and community development initiatives.

On Day 1, the Managing Director, accompanied by Director (Operations) Sabyasachi Mohanty, Director (HR) Alok Pal, and Director (Finance) Banabihari Pani, visited the Ampavalli Limestone Mine, where he reviewed mining operations, safety practices, and production performance. He interacted with the on-ground team to assess operational efficiency and discussed strategies for sustainable growth, while ensuring strict adherence to safety and environmental norms.

On the following day, the MD-led team visited the Kodingamali Bauxite Mine in the presence of the Collector & District Magistrate, Koraput Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, IAS and other senior Govt. officials of Koraput. Detailed discussions were held with the Regional Manager and Mine Manager on the present production status, sustainable mining practices, plans for the enhancement of production, an action plan for the smooth despatch process of raw material, safety measures, and future expansion plans for the next five years.

Earlier in the day, the team reviewed key community infrastructure developed under OMC’s CSR initiatives, including Sanghana High School, Laxmipur Maternity and Child health Care Centre, ITI Laxmipur, and the Mini Sanitation Park (Solid Waste Management Unit). Interactions with the respective authorities focused on service delivery, operational efficiency, and community impact.

The visit reaffirmed OMC’s commitment to balancing operational efficiency, responsible mining, and community development, ensuring inclusive growth in regions where the Corporation operates.